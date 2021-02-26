Adult Co-Ed Kickball League Coming To Casper This Summer 2021

If you're like me, you remember the sheer joy of playing kickball as a child during recess or P.E. class. Coming up this summer, the Casper Recreation Center is giving you the opportunity to enjoy it once more as an adult.

The adult Kickball League will begin August 23rd, 2021 and the season will go through October 5th, 2021, for ages 15 - 75. There is a $250.00 team fee, with the deadline for registration being August 12th, 2021. Divisions are offered Monday or Tuesday evenings.

Registrations packets are now available at Casper Recreation Center lobby or at www.crlasports.com.

Casper Recreational Center

For any additional information or questions, call 307-235-8403 or contact Paul Zowada at 307-235-7591 or via email at pzowada@casperwy.gov.