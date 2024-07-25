Natrona County Arrest Log (7/24/24 – 7/25/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Sylvia Cornell, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Brandon Pederson, 35 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Thomas Quickbear, 21 - Courtesy Hold
- Trevor Graygrass, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Joseph Nichols, 49 - Courtesy Hold
- Emanuel Duran-Tellez, 40 - Courtesy Hold
- David Leon-Campos, 32 - Courtesy Hold
- Calvin Halligan, 61 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Michael Carpenter, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Criminal Trespass
- Trenton Summers, 27 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Open Container
- Vincent Ooka, 60 - Driving While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Floyd Oldman, 44 - Failure to Comply
