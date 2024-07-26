Natrona County Arrest Log (7/25/24 – 7/26/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Terry Frey, 52 - Failure to Appear

Josh Hoyer, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Frank Casias, 32 - District Court Bench Warrant

Nathan Thomas, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Johnny Alegria, 55 - Failure to Comply

Abigaile Anderson, 19 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Hold for Probation and Parole

Anthony Mendoza, 45 - Criminal Warrant

Dante Allison, 23 - Marijuana: Possession

Alejandro Chavez, 21 - County Warrant

Warren Niedo, 59 - Contract Hold

Joshua Kohler, 23 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense

Sydney Willow, 32 - Contract Hold

Angel Munoz, 38 - Public Intoxication

Brett White, 39 - Contract Hold

Amanda SixFeathers, 33 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

Shy Ritterpusch, 26 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer

Benjamin Johnson, 23 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Interfere With Peace Offiicer, Failure to Comply

Stephen Perry, 37 - Public Intoxication

Cody Burnsed, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram

Kimberly Proudfoot, 32 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Michael Shifflett, 44 - Failure to Comply

Zoe Bunner, 23 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Failure to Appear

Damian Gaylord, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Alicia Turner, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

