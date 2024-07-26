Natrona County Arrest Log (7/25/24 – 7/26/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Terry Frey, 52 - Failure to Appear
- Josh Hoyer, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Frank Casias, 32 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Nathan Thomas, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Johnny Alegria, 55 - Failure to Comply
- Abigaile Anderson, 19 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Anthony Mendoza, 45 - Criminal Warrant
- Dante Allison, 23 - Marijuana: Possession
- Alejandro Chavez, 21 - County Warrant
- Warren Niedo, 59 - Contract Hold
- Joshua Kohler, 23 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense
- Sydney Willow, 32 - Contract Hold
- Angel Munoz, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Brett White, 39 - Contract Hold
- Amanda SixFeathers, 33 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked
- Shy Ritterpusch, 26 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Benjamin Johnson, 23 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Interfere With Peace Offiicer, Failure to Comply
- Stephen Perry, 37 - Public Intoxication
- Cody Burnsed, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram
- Kimberly Proudfoot, 32 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Michael Shifflett, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Zoe Bunner, 23 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Failure to Appear
- Damian Gaylord, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Alicia Turner, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Casper's Most Wanted - July 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department