Casper Recreation Center Planning To Begin ‘Summer Adventure Camp’ In June

The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped a myriad of events around the world, but hopefully by June, this event will be able to begin for the summer 2020.

At this time, the Casper Recreation Center is planning to go forward with "Summer Adventure Camp" on June 9th 2020. They made the announcement via their official Facebook page yesterday (May 21st, 2020) which stated:

Adventure Camp Update:

Dear Parents,

Thank you for registering your child for Summer Adventure Camp at the Casper Recreation Center. As always, the Casper Recreation Center strives to provide a camper experience that is safe, supervised, and structured. Unfortunately, due to current COVID-19 restrictions as indicated by local health officials, summer day camps in Natrona County have not received the go ahead to move forward at this time.

While we are still hoping to offer Adventure Camp as scheduled beginning June 9, 2020, we are awaiting further guidance from the Governor’s new orders later this month, along with additional recommendations from Natrona County health officials. We know that many of you rely on Adventure Camp to ensure that your child has a safe place to go during the summer; however, at this point the situation is out of our control.

We understand that you may need to make alternate arrangements for your child if we are unable to host Adventure Camp, so if you need to make alternate arrangements and would like a full refund we would be happy to start that process.

Our final decision will be made after the Governor’s next update and subsequent approval from Natrona County health officials. At this point, we are uncertain when those decisions will be made. We may hear close to the scheduled start of Adventure Camp, which could possibly even push back the start of camp by a week or two. If at that time we are able to provide a safe, high-quality experience for children, parents and staff, we will open Adventure Camp. If we are unable to do so, we will cancel the program and all registrations fees will be refunded to the parents and/or guardians.

We appreciate your patience as we work through this trying and unprecedented situation. Your child’s safety is the backbone of Adventure Camp’s mission, and is of utmost importance as we receive guidance over the next few weeks. Should you have questions, need further information, or would like to start the refund process, please feel free to contact Jen Haines at (307) 235-8382 or by email at jhaines@casperwy.gov.

After Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon eased some of the state restrictions, allowing certain businesses like gyms and restaurants to reopen, the Casper Recreation Center was one of the first to do so.

The Casper Family Aquatics Center and Casper Ice Arena are still closed at this time.

For details on Casper Recreational Center hours of operation and current facility usage, click here.