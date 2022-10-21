‘Drive Thru Flu & COVID Booster Clinic’ Event This Saturday in Casper

Coming up tomorrow (Saturday, October 22nd, 2022), the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is hosting a "Drive Thru Flu & COVID Booster Clinic" at the fairgrounds (Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo).

They are also offering an interesting incentive: a free gift card to the first 100 vehicles.

The official Casper-Natrona County Health Department Facebook event states:

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will be hosting a drive-up clinic at the fairgrounds so that you can get your Covid booster without having to even leave your vehicle.

We will also be offering standard flu vaccines for $25. Please be sure to bring proof of insurance and your COVID vaccination card on the day.

Make sure you’re protected, get your COVID booster before flu season arrives. Learn more at CasperPublicHealth.org.

Oh, and by the way, the first 100 cars who get both the flu shot and the booster will receive a gift card! Since you're taking care of yourself and your community by getting vaccinated, let us help you out with gas or groceries!

A map to the clinic location can be found here:

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/e841fc68ac6940679c13b60f250094a4?fbclid=IwAR2I7FICo6G0FZNlR4Vdx9W98m6R_o7n-Xe2Kv0CjGHLeosj1eTbNR9sWIg

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 | 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

WHERE: Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo

COST: COVID-19 Booster - Free | Flu Shots - $25.00

This is your chance to stay ahead of the "sneezing season".

For more details about COVID-19, visit the Casper-Natrona Health Department website here, call 307-235-9340 and follow them on Facebook here.

