Ball Arena Is Lifting COVID-19 Entry Protocols This Month

No matter what your stance is on the vaccine, one thing we can all agree on is the impact the pandemic has had on the entertainment industry. Whether you were hoping to see your favorite sports team play or see your favorite musical artist perform live, COVID-19 has made it difficult.

Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center), announced that along with the Paramount Theater, they will be lifting COVID-19 event entry protocols on Saturday, March 12th, 2022.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced today that all current event COVID-19 entry protocols which include providing proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the specific event and wearing a face mask at all times except when actively eating and drinking will be lifted on March 12, 2022. This will apply to all Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth games along with all concerts and other entertainment events taking place at Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre.

The current entry protocols will remain in place for the events scheduled at Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre on March 10 & 11, 2022.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, the health, safety and wellness of our fans, staff, vendors, athletes and performers has been our top priority and after discussions with local, state and federal health officials as well as with officials from the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL), National Lacrosse League (NLL) and various concert and entertainment entities, we have decided to lift all current event COVID-19 entry protocols effective on March 12, 2022,” said Matt Bell, Senior Vice President of Venue Operations for KSE.

The entry protocols have been in effect since November 10, 2021 at Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre and KSE will continue to honor event specific COVID-19 protocols as requested by a specific artist or performer. This exception will currently apply to the Billie Eilish concert at Ball Arena on March 19, 2022. The specific entry protocols for that event can be found here: https://www.ballarena.com/billie-eilish-venue-information-entry-protocols/

“While certain NBA, NHL and NLL restrictions will continue to remain in place related to players, coaches and team support staff, we are prepared to safely take this important next step and return our daily event operations for our fans to pre-pandemic levels and we will continue to work with local, state and federal health officials as well as our league officials to constantly monitor any changes to the COVID-19 landscape in the coming weeks and months,” continued Bell.

KSE will continue to work with local and state health officials on COVID-19 and other public health matters.

“We are grateful to KSE for taking the initiative to protect their patrons and staff. As a city, we are seeing consistent trends of high rates of immunity and lower rates of severe disease,” said Bob McDonald, Denver Department of Public Health & Environment’s (DDPHE) Executive Director. “Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre lifting their COVID-19 entry protocols is part of the process of moving to the next phase of managing COVID-19 in our city. The best way to stay protected from COVID-19 is to stay up to date with vaccinations and boosters. Resources are available at the DDPHE website for those who are looking to get vaccinated and have the maximum protection at large, indoor events.”

Additional event information for both venues can be found at ballarena.com or paramountdenver.com.

