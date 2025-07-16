For those that know me, it is no secret that I am a super fan of the legendary Hip-Hop group, Wu-Tang Clan.

How long have you been a fan?

I've been a fan of the Clan since their inception, back in 1992, so for over 30 years I've been purchasing all their music and merchandise. I even have two Wu-Tattoos (although, if I'm being honest, one of them needs to be fixed).

Regardless, I had never seen the entire Clan perform live. Over the years, I've seen individual members in concert (and Wu-Affiliates), but never the entire collective, which now includes ten members.

Who are the Wu-Tang Clan?

The Clan is a Staten Island rap group that incorporates Chinese philosophy, old 1970's kung-fu movies, and often comic book references (which is often seen in their multitude of monikers).

The Wu-Tang Clan members are:

RZA

The GZA / The Genius

Method Man

Ghostface Killah

Raekwon the Chef

Inspectah Deck

U-God

Masta Killa

Cappadonna

Young Dirty Bastard (the son of the late Old Dirty Bastard, who now performs in his stead)

DJ Mathematics (unofficial 11th member, tour DJ, producer, and the creator of the iconic "W-shaped phoenix, Wu-Tang Clan logo)

What is "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber"?

The clan officially announced on February 24th, 2025, that "Wu-Tang Foever: The Final Chamber" would be their farewell tour.

As soon as I heard this would be their final tour (maybe... with the exception of Young Dirty Bastard, all the members are over 50 years old), I knew I had to go.

For this stop of the tour, it was held at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado, on the 4th of July.

There was a tear-jerker of a moment during the show.

While the Clan has performed and recorded with many an artist throughout their 33 year long career (they've recorded songs with both of the late legendary rappers, 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G.), they also have a select few in-house R&B singers they have recorded classic songs with, and they brought out one such singer for the show: a lady by the name of Blue Raspberry.

She brought the house down with her soulful vocals. Check out the clip below of one of her solo performances.

What other artist were featured on the tour?

The Final Chapter tour included the Hip-Hop duo, Run The Jewels (Killer Mike and El-P), who also performed a jaw-dropping set.

Did each individual Clan member before a song?

In addition to the a plethora of tracks that included the entire clan, each individual member had solo time to shine during the show.

They also used a live band, vice performing to recorded instrumental, which added another astonishing level to the concert. They didn't use any backing tracks either, so it was just the people on the stage.

Two original Wu-Tang Clan members celebrated a birthday at the Denver show.

At one point, Method Man stopped the show to announce that two member of the Clan were celebrating birthdays: The RZA, who turned 56 on July 5th, and Inspectah Deck, who turned 55 on July 6th. A huge cake was brought and Meth lead the crowd in the singing of "Happy Birthday" to the esteemed rappers.

Afterwards, he threw the cake into the crowd, and in a once-in-lifetime act, two crowd members caught the cake right side up! At the end of the show, the cake once more caught flight and landed on several concert goers, who appeared to be unfazed and happy about the entire ordeal.

How did this concert rate to other rap shows you've been to?

I've been to a myriad of Hip-Hop concerts over the years, but this was by far the best one I have ever been to. There were upwards of 15,000 fans in attendance, of all literally races, backgrounds and ages, yet there was no beef, fighting or disruptions at all the entire evening. Wu-Tang really is for the children!

The Wu-Tang Clan's official colors are yellow and black, and there was a sea of Wu-Tang logos to be seen literally everywhere in Fiddler's Green.

Check out my photo gallery from this momentous Wu-Tang Clan Denver concert.

Wu-Tang Clan: “The Final Chamber” Concert