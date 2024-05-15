Shaq aka DJ Diesel Coming to Denver at Red Rocks This October

Basketball legend, multiplatinum selling Hip-Hop artist, NBA champion and All-Star, Shaquille O'Neal is bringing an awesome party to the Denver, Colorado area in October.

For those that don't know, Shaq has also been deejaying since the 1980's during his time attending LSU. He does by the name of DJ Diesel where he has been ranked as one of the top disc jockeys in the entire world.

Yesterday (Tuesday, May 14th, 2024), Shaq shared the details of his upcoming Red Rocks show titled "Shaq's Bass All Stars". He posted an awesome basketball draft themed video which features Denver sport broadcaster, Vic Lombardi.

RED ROCKS — THE DIESEL IS COMING! for the first time ever we are bringing Shaq’s Bass All Stars to the mountains ⛰️ don’t miss out on our biggest bass all star to date featuring @habstrakt @riottenmusic @bendamusic @stoned_level @celomusic and @kozmozmusic. artist pre sale begins on Thursday at 10AM MT. sign up now using the link in bio. see you in October RRX! shoutout @buttercreations_ and @manmademediastudio for making this video!

This event is going to be huge. The official Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre Facebook page shared the event details and the ticket sale date:

NEW SHOW: Shaq's Bass All-Stars are taking over #RedRocksCO on Oct. 27, 2024 with DJ Diesel, Habstrakt, Riot Ten, and more! 🏀 Tickets on sale Friday, May 17 at 10am MT!

Get our free mobile app

This is definitely going to be an awesome and huge event (after all, Shaq is over seven feet tall).

Holidaze of Blaze Tour with Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins and Charlemagne Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media