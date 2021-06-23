Colorado Man Punched and Choked a Flight Attendant at DIA
A Colorado man allegedly punched and choked a flight attendant at the Denver International Airport.
On June 17, 2021 at the Denver International Airport a flight attendant was punched AND choked while riding the airport's concourse train, according to 9News. Authorities aren't sure what caused the Colorado man, Jeffrey Hiers, to attack the Southwest flight attendant.
The Southwest flight attendant was punched in the jaw and the Colorado man, who's from Thornton, put his hands around her neck and started to choke her, according to 9News. Other passengers had to stop him and remove his hands from her neck.
According to 9News, other passengers waiting until for police to arrive, and Jeffrey Hiers was arrested at DIA by Denver Police at approximately 1:20 a.m. This Colorado man is now facing two misdemeanor charges for assault and was released on a $1,500 bond.
This is the Thornton man's only arrested in Colorado, according to 9News.
Unfortunately, this isn't the only incident of an unruly passenger at an airport as of lately. There have been 1,300 reports of wild passengers since February. In March, a Colorado man was arrested for urinating in his seat and refusing to wear a mask on his flight.
We know that traveling can be stressful and annoying at times and you're tired and hungry and your feet hurt and you just want to get off of the airplane - but this doesn't excuse punching and choking someone. On your next flight just remember, not too much longer until you reach your destination.