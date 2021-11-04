Shaq's enormous waterfront mansion in Florida has an indoor basketball court and an aquarium room — as well as a lucky new owner!

Legendary basketball player Shaquille O'Neal has finally sold his customized mansion in Florida, which features a pool known as Shaq-apulco. The waterfront mansion is located near Orlando, Fla. and sits in a gated, private golf club community.

The Kazaam star has moved to Atlanta, where he is currently filming a show on TNT called Inside the NBA.

Look Inside Shaq's Enormous Waterfront Florida Mansion There are so many grand features inside Shaq's waterfront mansion in Florida. The 31,000 square foot home has a custom rock waterfall, a basketball court and an aquarium room. See photos, below!