WATCH: Rare Music Video of NBA Superstar Kobe Bryant Rapping

The world is still reeling from the loss of NBA superstar, Kobe Bryant. Over the course of his 20-year career, in which he played for only one team, the Los Angeles Lakers, he was an 18 time All-Star and won five NBA championships.

The Black Mamba also had deep roots in Hip-Hop. Back in 1997, he was featured on a remix track (and the accompanying music video) by R&B crooner, Brian McKnight, called "Hold Me".

Kobe's teammate and NBA legend in his own right, Shaquille O'Neal, shared a snippet of an unreleased song that featured both athletes. The Hip-Hop track opens with the Black Mamba spitting some pretty awesome bars, before the hook comes in and Shaq closes out the track.

#RIPBlackMamba