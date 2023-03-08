Wyoming’s Own Ryan Charles Teases New Song: ‘Turquoise Stones’

Buffalo, Wyoming native, Ryan Charles just keeps on doing his thing, by blessing us with his own brand of country-infused hip-hop.

Last year, Ryan made some serious waves on the NBC reality competition, American Song Contest, during which time, he really represented for the Cowboy State, impressing the likes of Snoop Dogg.

Yesterday (March 7th, 2023), Ryan posted a teaser video to his official Instagram account, @jiggybuckaroo, which might just be the most original handle ever, for a new song called, "Turquoise Stones".

Along with the short snippet video, he added a caption that read:

Darlin ridin bish in my whip Pre-save link in my bio! 3/31 #newmusic #turquoisestones #live

Be on the look out for for Ryan's new song, "Turquoise Stones", being released on March 31st, 2023.

Stay up to date with everything Rayn Charles (albums, music videos, songs, features, etc.), by clicking here.

