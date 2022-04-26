Through what only be called pure devotion from his fans, Wyomingite Ryan Charles was put back into the running on NBC's breakout hit series American Song Contest.

At first, he didn't have enough votes to continue on to the semi-finals, and he accepted defeat graciously.

But his fans rallied around him and spread the word about his performance.

At the time this article was published his original performance video had almost 70,000 views, which is a HUGE amount compared to other performances from the show.

According to the comments on the YouTube video of the live performance, the song was a HIT with all capitals.

