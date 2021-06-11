Ryan Charles Releases New Music Video for ‘New Boot Goofin’

No one does Hip-Hop quite like Ryan Charles. Is it his Cowboy State swag? Is it the boots? Is it the rhymes? Is it the country twang? Maybe it's a combination of it all, but in his latest music video, he's showing the versatility.

Today (June 11th, 2021), Charles released the new video for "New Boot Goofin". The uptempo track was produced by Kase Closed. The video was directed and edited by Michael Graef.

You've got to give it up for all the fun everyone looks like they're having in all his videos. From the all the beautiful, model-style ladies, to the cowboys getting their dance on, to even the older generation he has showing the moves, it's obvious everyone involved had a blast shooting this one.

It's no secret Mr. Charles definitely has the skill and he's bringing something new to the rap game. Here's to hoping the future brings better and better things for the Johnson County native.

Until then, we'll keep up the new boot goofin.