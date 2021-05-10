Jeffree Star’s ‘No Trespassing’ Video Features Wyoming Musical Artist

Wyoming life seems to be agreeing with our latest celebrity transplant, Jeffree Star. Car accident aside, he seems to be enjoying his time here. His local distribution center is up and running and all kinds of news items can be found on his Star Lounge website.

All the fun and business aside, Star posted a new video over the weekend (Saturday, May 8th, 2021), to his official Instagram page with a very real message. The video showcases his beautiful gold 45mm and a caption (that reads more like an awesome warning):

NO TRESPASSING 🚷 Violators will be shot... Survivors will be shot again. Video by: @kamillanichole 🎼 Song: @ryancharlesnte “Old Dirt Fancy”🌵Outfit: @gucci x @thenorthface #wyoming #jeffreestarcosmetics #gucci #casperwyoming

A few weeks ago, Star posted a couple of tweets urging fans and paparazzi to stay off his property uninvited and also to "stop acting LA". For those that didn't get the message the first couple of times, they should definitely take heed after this video.

I personal love the video even more, because it features the music of Wyoming's own, Ryan Charles, who recently released the video for Old Dirt Fancy. The Johnson County native has been making a name for himself in the music industry for a minute, but having a celebrity cosign never hurts.