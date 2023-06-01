WATCH: Jeffree Star Gives ‘Life Update’ and Status of New Casper Store

Life isn't all ways a box of chocolates, no matter how famous or how much money you have.

Tragedy recently struck Casper's favorite celebrity transplant, Jeffree Star, with the passing of his beloved Pomeranian, Diva. He shared a heartfelt tweet late last month which stated:

🕊️4/11/09 - 5/26/23 🕊️ Diva passed away this morning, surrounded by his 7 doggy brothers and sisters, myself, and a few close friends 💔 He was my best friend and my dog soulmate… I’ll never forget the first time I saw him, I was on a tour bus, traveling during my music career days & we stopped in Indianapolis, my heart was ready for an animal and Diva was my first dog. Over the years, he has gotten to travel to over 40 states, been to a few countries, rode on private jets, trains and yachts.. ate the best food and was my companion through everything.. when I lived in my apartment and had a few dollars left to my name, I always made sure he ate before me. Diva was there during my darkest moments, and some of the greatest moments of my life.. A constant source of love and light. He will be in my heart always and there will never be another dog like him.. I know he’s on the other side playing with Diamond & Daddy finally, at peace 💖💯 I love you big Diva Lynn man… Always & Forever 🐾

That wasn't the only loss of family that Star recently endured. In a TikTok video posted yesterday (Wednesday, May 31st, 2023), he gave an update on recent life events.

Get our free mobile app

Star ended the video on more uplifting tone, by thanking his fanbase and even giving an estimated opening date for his first ever retail store, which will be located here in Casper, stating his aiming for July 2023, although the building is still under "major construction".

We are all not-so-patiently awaiting the official opening date announcement though.

Jeffree Star's Hidden Hills Mansion Jeffree Star's Mansion in Hidden Hills California