Wyoming Winter Inspires Skincare Collection by Jeffree Star

It's not often Wyomingites have a skincare collection named after their climate.

A couple years ago a collection of skincare products from Jackson Hole were inspired by the wildflowers prominent to the region--aptly named Alpyn Beauty--but has there ever been a skincare collection named after Wyoming's Winters and specific to central Wyoming?? This might be a first.

Around these parts, when the temps start dropping, fingers and lips start cracking.

And while that's not uncommon across the U.S. the Cowboy State contends with an added adversary--the Wyoming Wind.

"Keep glowing even in the harshest Wyoming Winters with our Ultimate Wyoming Winter bundle!" ~ Jeffree Star Cosmetics

Jeffree Star is now selling a Wyoming Winter Collection, which includes "extreme hydration" body butter, a restorative moisturizer, lip oil, hand salve, and recovery face oil specefic to the dry, cold weather we're all too familiar with.

The products' exterior are an icy blue, some of which feature an adorable little yak--presumably a nod to Star Yak Ranch right here in Casper.

This is Star's first launch of 2023.

"I was inspired by living in the frigid cold temperatures. This is my third winter here in Wyoming, so this is a metaphor, and Ms. Wyoming Winter is here to fix all of your dry skin needs" he said in a product reveal.

You can also find a Wyoming Winter tumbler and White Snow Drift Knee High Socks at Jeffree Star Cosmetics online.

As a Wyoming girl, I thought it was pretty neat seeing a collection designed for our unique needs.

