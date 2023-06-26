Jeffree Star Announces Opening Date for First Ever Retail Store in Casper

Casper's resident celebrity transplant, Jeffree Star, made a huge announcement yesterday (Sunday, June 25th, 2023).

We now have an official opening date for his first ever retail store, which will be opening up in Casper on Saturday, July 14th, 2023.

Star shared the announcement on multiple social media platforms, including the official Star Yak Ranch Facebook page. Along with the announcement photo, the caption read:

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Our FIRST EVER retail store is opening on JULY 14TH!!!! The #JeffreeStar Store: Makeup & Meat is one of a kind and located in the heart of downtown Casper, Wyoming The store will have the FULL range of JSC products, as well as the full range of meat products from the ranch! There will be exclusive products ONLY available at the store!!! Come celebrate the GRAND OPENING and pink ribbon cutting party with us!!! Whether you are a local or traveling from out of state, this event is going to be incredible and I would be honored if you joined. We are partnering up w David Street Station to have a live musical concert and plenty of #yak to taste! See you there!!!

The retail store is a huge announcement, because it's not just his first retail store in Casper, it's his first retail store... ever, anywhere!

Get our free mobile app

Jeffree has been promoting a lot of his local business ties as of late. A couple of days prior (Friday, June 23rd, 2023), he posted an Instagram Reel that honestly made more than a little hungry, highlighted his partnership with Tacos Mexico. Along with the video, the caption stated:

I’m so honored & proud that my @staryakranch #yak meat is officially on the menu at TACO’S MEXICO aka the BEST Mexican restaurant in Casper, #Wyoming It’s one of my fav places to have dinner! They feature the yak in several dishes.. If you’re a local resident of Casper or just passing through town, come check it out! #yaks #jeffreestar #casperwyoming #yaks #yakmeat #yakramen

The retail store is a huge announcement, because it's not just his first retail store in Casper, it's his first retail store... ever, anywhere!

Jeffree Star's Hidden Hills Mansion Jeffree Star's Mansion in Hidden Hills California