Jeffree Star Has a Disco With Camels at Casper Based ‘Star Yak Salon’

There's living life and then there is living your best life. Jeffree Star has definitely been doing the later since moving to the Cowboy State.

Jeffree recently posted a new video to his official TikTok account of him hanging out with his newly acquired camels, but in the most interesting way. He captioned the video:

Taking a break from makeup reviews & hanging w the Star Camels 🐫 #wyoming #camel #jeffreestar #ranchlife

@jeffreestar Taking a break from makeup reviews & hanging w the Star Camels 🐫 #wyoming #camel #jeffreestar #ranchlife ♬ Mr. Sandman - The Chordettes

It's not an everyday occurrence in Wyoming that you get to see a disco ball, in a barn, with camels, in the middle of the winter (as matter of fact, I don't think I ever thought I would put those particular words in the same sentence together), however with Jeffree, it just kind of works.

