WATCH: The Internet Hasn’t Figured Out Who Jeffree Star Is Dating… Yet!

Social media has been buzzing for the last couple of weeks trying to figure out exactly who is the hunk in the recent photos with Jeffree Star.

Jeffree was recently the featured guest on Taylor Lewan's podcast, Bussin' With The Boys. Lewan, who is also a tackle for Tennessee Titans, asked a lot of the questions that the rest of the world is also curious about, like who is Star's new boy toy in all the pics as of late.

In case you were wondering, this is one of the photos in question (shown below). Apparently, there were some NFL wives that were worried that it "might" be their man, because at least one requested that Jeffree take the photos down. His response: he doesn't mess with married men.

Other than fueling the flames of the dating gossip word, Jeffree is forever on the business grind, as he did release a new make-up review today (February 15th, 2023).

