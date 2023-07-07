Jeffree Star Announces Major Musical Guest for Casper Grand Opening Event

Jeffree Star Announces Major Musical Guest for Casper Grand Opening Event

Jeffree Star
Taylor Hill/Stringer via Getty Images

Casper's resident celebrity transplant, Jeffree Star, recently announced the official opening date for his first ever retail store: Makeup & Meat.

The grand opening is set for Friday, July 14th, 2023 and will include a FREE concert at David Street Station.

Jeffree dropped another major announcement for a special music guest at the event. Multi-genre bending artist, Yelawolf will be performing at the event.

loading...
Get our free mobile app

Yelawolf is a Hip-Hop artist that signed with Eminem's Shady Records back in 2011. He's known for mixing Country and Rock elements with Rap.

This is going to be one of the biggest events of the summer here in Casper. That fact that it's free, shows the love Jeffree has for the city.

The grand opening is a huge announcement, because it's not just Star's first retail store in Casper. It is his first retail store... ever, anywhere!

Jeffree Star's Hidden Hills Mansion

Jeffree Star's Mansion in Hidden Hills California

These 6 Weapons Are Illegal to Own in Wyoming

Filed Under: David Street Station, Grand Opening, Jeffree Star, Yelawolf
Categories: Casper Events, Casper News, Celebrity, Videos, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 104.7 KISS-FM