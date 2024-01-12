David Street Station Gives Weather Update on Upcoming Ice Rink Events in Casper

The cold weather isn't stopping the outside fun in Casper tonight (January, 12th 2024).

Th official David Street Station Facebook page made the announcement with a photo and a detailed message that read:

📣 With frigid temperatures in the forecast for this weekend, we wanted to give our community an update for the last weekend of ice skating:

1. We will be open this Thursday/Friday 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM, and Saturday/Sunday 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM, with our last day of skating being Sunday, January 14th. If you haven't enjoyed free ice skating yet, sponsored by our friends Visit Casper and 5150' Local, Thursday (1/11) looks like the warmest day of them all, with temperatures dropping as each day passes. If you'd like to get on the ice one last time, with the highest temperature possible, Thursday will be the time to come on down!

2. Glow Skate is still scheduled for Friday, January 12th, from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM. However, the safety of our staff and guests is our top priority. If the temperature drops well below zero and attendance is minimal, our team at David Street Station will evaluate and make the determination on whether to continue with the event or to cut it short. Therefore, if you do decide to come join us at Glow Skate, we suggest coming closer to the start time of the event, to ensure you get some skating time on the ice.

If anything changes or we have more updates, we will be sure to post them here. Thank you to our community for an amazing ice rink season, and we look forward to a wonderful year of events ahead!