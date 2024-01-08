David Street Station Hosting ‘Glow Skate’ Event in Casper

Downtown Casper will be ablaze with colorful neon lights, glow sticks and music this weekend for the final ice skating event of the season.

David Street Station is hosting a free "Glow Skate" event, beginning at 5:00 pm, this Friday evening (January 12th, 2024).

The official Glow Skate Facebook event page states:

Let’s “GLOW” out in style for the last weekend of ice skating this season! Join us for one night only on Friday, January 12th, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM as our regular lighting dims, and the glow of colorful lights come on. With free glow sticks (while supplies last) and a live DJ, this is one event you don’t want to miss. Presented by Visit Casper & 5150′ Local, we’ll see you on the ice for Glow Skate!

Ice skating admission and skate rentals are FREE, sponsored by Visit Casper and 5150′ Local! Ice rink capacity and skate rental availability will be by a first come, first served, basis.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Friday, January 12th, 2024 | 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

WHERE: David Street Station

AGE: All ages welcome

COST: FREE!

Bring the entire family out for a night of ice skating fun with awesome music and cool lights.

