David Street Station Seeking Volunteers for ‘Makeup and Meat’ Anniversary Event

The one year anniversary for Jeffree Star's flagship Makeup and Meat store here in Casper is coming up this weekend (Saturday July 13th, 2024).

Much like for the grand opening, which saw an awesome performance from rapper Yelawolf, for the anniversary celebration, Jeffree is bringing out American rock band, Alien Ant Farm.

David Street Station is looking for volunteers for the weekend long event.

The official David Street Station Facebook shared the details with a post that stated:

Volunteer opportunity alert! 📣 This Saturday, July 13th, Jeffree Star Cosmetics and Star Yak Ranch are bringing Alien Ant Farm to the stage at David Street Station to celebrate the 1️⃣ year anniversary of The Jeffree Star Store: Makeup and Meat!

By helping out during the day, or the day after the event, you will get an awesome "Makeup and Meat" exclusive volunteer t-shirt before the shift, and a 🎉$150+🎉 valued gift bag from Jeffree Star Cosmetics & Star Yak Ranch after a completed shift!

If interested, please email info@davidstreetstation.com for further details of if you have any questions. We anticipate a large volume of emails, so please know that emails will be responded to on a first come first served basis.

We look forward to an awesome day celebrating makeup, meat, and music! See ya there! 😎

If the grand opening celebration was any indication, then the anniversary is sure to be an event you don't want to miss.

