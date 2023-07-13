‘Know Before You Go’ List for Jeffree Star Retail Store Grand Opening & Free Yelawolf Concert in Casper

Friday, July 14th, 2023, is the grand opening for Jeffree Star's first ever retail store, Makeup & Meat, right here in Casper. The event will also feature a free concert from Hip-Hop artist, Yelawolf, which will take place at David Street Station.

Before the concert begins (which is slated to start at 8:00 pm), there is a complete "know before you go" list, which everyone should familiarize yourself with. David Street Station is also looking for volunteers for the event.

The official David Street Station Facebook page shared the news with pair of graphics and a caption that stated:

Hey folks! We have some important information, as well as volunteer opportunities for The Jeffree Star Store: Makeup & Meat grand opening this Friday, July 14th!

Check out our "Know Before You Go" graphic for the YelaWolf concert that begins at 8:00 PM. Due to the popularity of the artist, and it being a free concert, you should expect large crowds, and get there early as standing/sitting room is first come, first served. Trying to reserve space by putting up chairs and leaving to come back later will not be allowed. Also, this musical performance WILL have mature content/language, and parental discretion is advised.

Next, we have volunteer opportunities! By helping out during the day, you will get an awesome "Makeup & Meat" t-shirt before the shift, and a $200+ valued gift bag from Jeffree Star Cosmetics & Star Yak Ranch after a completed 4-hour shift! If interested, please email info@davidstreetstation.com for further details or if you have any questions.

We look forward to an amazing day of celebration through makeup, meat & music! See ya there!

This is building up possibly being the largest event at David Street Station since the 2017 solar eclipse

