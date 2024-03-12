‘The Backdoor Lounge’ Is Now Open in Casper at Their New Location

Whether you know this Casper favorite watering hole as the Backdoor Lounge or just the BDL for short, it is now open at it's new location.

The official "CY Discount Liquors & The Backdoor Lounge" Facebook page shared the announcement earlier today (Tuesday, March 12th, 2024), with several photos, both inside and out, and a caption that read:

The Backdoor Lounge is officially open!

Enjoy our extensive selection of beer, liquor, wine, and food. Our kitchen is open 11 AM - 10 PM Sun-Thu, 11 AM - 11 PM Fri-Sat.

Open 8 AM - 2 AM daily, come see The NEW Backdoor Lounge - 1363 CY Ave.

Get our free mobile app

Although not far from their original location at 840 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601, the brand new Backdoor Lounge is located between Rocky Mountain Discount Sports and Once Upon A Child.

10 Places to get Hot Wings in Casper, Wyoming