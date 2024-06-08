Casper Now Has Its First ‘7 Brew Coffee’ Location

It is official. Casper now has it's first 7 Brew Coffee. As a matter fact, this is the first location in the entire state of Wyoming (so far).

The popular drive through chain is open right now for their "Friends & Family Hours" and offering free small drinks. They are located at 3905 Denis Drive, on the west side of town. The hours for the event are as follows:

Saturday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Sunday: 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Their official soft opening day will be Monday, June 10th, 2024, but their official grand opening is set for Saturday, June 22nd, 2024, which will also be there "Swag Day". For that event, they are giving out a free t-shirt with all large drink purchases.

If you haven't had the chance yet, stop by new 7 Brew Coffee location and don't forget to ask about their secret menu.

