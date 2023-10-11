New Shoe Store Is Now Open Inside the Wolcott Galleria in Casper

Casper has a brand new shoe store located inside the Wolcott Galleria.

Box of Shoes is now open.

I had the pleasure of speaking with the store owner and operator, Zach Knight. Originally from the Orlando, Florida area, Zach has been in Wyoming for three years. He opened "Box of Shoes" on Monday, September 4th, 2023.

Knight also stated his getting new items in all the time, so it's best to check back often.

Check out theses photos, both inside and out, of Box of Shoes.

New Shoe Store Is Now Open Inside the Wolcott Galleria Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke