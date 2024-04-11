Mills Police Department Looking for Assistance Identifying Sneaker Store Fraud Suspect

A local specialty shoe and clothing store, Swagger Sneakers and Styles, was recently the victim of multiple cases of fraudulent activity.

The Mills Police Department is currently looking for assistance from residents in locating a suspect that was captured on security footage.

The official Mills Police Department Facebook page posted a pair of photos of the suspect along with a caption that read:

The Mills Police Department is investigating a series of Frauds which occurred at Swagger Sneakers and Styles this past week, located at 4839 Highway Street in Mills. We are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in at least one of the Fraud cases. The male was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and was approximately 5'10-6'0" tall with a slender build. The male had dark hair and had facial hair in a goatee. He was driving what was believed to be an early 2000's model Subaru Legacy with black rims and an unknown license plate. The images from the surveillance footage are of poor quality therefore no further information is available. Any information can be forwarded to Detective Acord at 307-266-4796.

