New Casper Store ‘Hippie Dabble’ Opening Inside the Wolcott Galleria This Weekend

A brand new store, like no other, is opening up soon inside the Wolcott Galleria.

The grand opening of Hippie Dabble is happening this weekend (Saturday, October 28th, 2023).

The official Hippie Dabble Grand Opening Facebook event page states:

Discover a world of zen, mystique, and artistic expression at the grand opening of Hippie Dabble – Your One-Stop Shop for Mind, Body, and Soul! Immerse yourself in our eclectic collection: Wax Melts & Scented Wax , Mystic Candles , Incense Galore ,Tapestries, Zen Gardens, Tabletop Waterfalls, Bonsai Kits, Yoga & Meditation Gear, Tie-Dye Fashion, Journals & Coloring Books, Artistic Markers, Soul-Soothing Teas, and Handmade Semi-Precious Bead Jewelry by The Bead Dude Join us at Hippie Dabble's Grand Opening, where creativity and mindfulness unite! Don't miss the chance to explore our haven of unique treasures.

The Grand Opening details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, October 28th, 2023 | doors open at 9:00 am

WHERE: Inside the Wolcott Galleria - 150 S. Wolcott Street

Make sure to give Hippie Dabble the follow on Facebook (click here), to stay up to date with everything happening at the store.

Hippie Dabble Is Opening Soon in Casper Gallery Credit: Mike Davis - The Bead Dude