Three Crowns Golf Club Opens New Restaurant ‘The Refinery’ in Casper

Whether you're a golf aficionado or just looking for a great place to eat to with an awesome view of Casper Mountain, Three Crowns Golf Club has you covered.

Their new restaurant, The Refinery, had it's grand opening today (Thursday, September 28th, 2023). The restaurant has been newly renovated and features a completely new room layout and repositioned bar.

The official press release states:

Three Crowns Golf Club announces the opening of Casper’s newest restaurant,

The Refinery.

The Refinery is open to the entire community and offers a new inviting

experience with a refined menu, refined drinks, and refined views.

"We are excited to introduce “The Refinery” to the community and our loyal guests at Three Crowns Golf Club," said Matt Reams, General Manager of Three Crowns Golf Club. "We believe that The Refinery will not only be a fantastic indoor/outdoor dining destination but also a gathering place for friends, families, and golf enthusiasts. We look forward to welcoming everyone to experience the outstanding culinary creations and breathtaking views that The Refinery has to offer."

The Refinery is open Sunday through Wednesday, 11:00 am to 7:00 pm, with the bar hours being open 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. Then, Thursday through Saturday, their hours are 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, with the being open 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Check out their weekly specials as well as their full menu by clicking here.

