The 4th Annual Brew Fest Returns to Casper at David Street Station This Saturday

If you are a fan of all things beer, David Street Station is the place to be this weekend.

An official press release from Brooke Montgomery, Director of Events & Marketing at David Street Station, stated:

Our fourth annual David Street Station Brew Fest is coming up!

Join us at David Street Station this Saturday, June 22nd, 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM for our David Street Station Brew Fest, presented by Bluepeak!

We are excited to welcome over 15 amazing breweries to offer UNLIMITED craft beer tastings to those 21 and over! Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $30.00 until June 21st at 10:00 PM.

Tickets will also be available the day of the event (6/22), starting at 1:30 PM for $35.00.

Along with craft beer tastings for those who are 21 and over, all ages are welcome to

come enjoy other festivities during the event for free including live music, food trucks,

lawn games, an obstacle course and more!

We are thrilled to welcome Rogue Radio to the stage for live music from 2:00 PM - 6:00

PM during the event as well. This band brings you the best classic rock tunes from the

70s - 90s!

So, give in to “beer” press, and join us for a BREW-tiful day at the place

#WhereCasperComesTogether! Cheers!

The weather is forecasted to be fantastic, so grab your friends & family and get ready to enjoy some brewskis.

