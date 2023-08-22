Enjoy a ‘Back to School Carnival’ in Casper Tomorrow at David Street Station

Like it has in many years before, Casper's summer season has flown by, which means, back to school is almost upon us again (in some cases, the kiddos are already back in class).

That's why tomorrow evening (Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023), Erin M. Prach, DDS is presenting the annual "Back to School Carnival" at David Street Station, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The official David Street Station Facebook event page states:

It’s time for one last bash before school starts! Join us on Wednesday, August 23rd, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM for our FREE Back to School Carnival, presented by Erin M. Prach, DDS!

We have SO many exciting activities planned for families to come enjoy including:

– Inflatable Skee Ball

– Inflatable Carnival Midway Booth

– Lost Arrow Food Truck

– Curly Wolf Den Shaved Ice Food Truck

– Oil City Beer Homemade Soda

– Face Paintings

– Lawn Games

– Crafts

– & more

Bring the children of all ages out for this last celebration before the school season starts again and the summer ends.

