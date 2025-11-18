TikToker Thinks Wyoming Has No Black People… Internet: Hold My Casper

One of the funniest Wyoming stereotypes that many outsiders still believe (even in 2025), is that there are no minorities that live here. To take it a step further, a lot of folks seem to think there are no African-Americans here.

As a Black man and a Wyoming native, born in Casper in the 1900s (for all the late Millennials and Gen-Zers reading), this has always been funny to me. There are literally Black people everywhere on the planet. Every country, every continent, every climate on Earth, there are Black folks there. As someone that has lived abroad and traveled extensively, I can personally attest to this.

Although born in the Cowboy State, I moved around a lot in my youth. I lived in Colorado and Missouri, before my mother and I eventually landed in Flint, Michigan. I remember quite often having to explain where Wyoming was on map, even in my upper teen years. Other than the shock that other people of color lived here, it was often another shocking revelation that we all didn't ride horses to school and work everyday.

*Side note: I recently went on 7-day cruise with my family and won a dancing contest on the main deck. After the emcee asked my name and where I was from, you could hear the mass shock of the entire cruise ship when I said "Wyoming". Check out the video here.*

This reason this particular topic popped up in my head again was seeing a semi-recent TikTok video (originally posted in late August 2025), from a social media influencer called BDavis. In the short, 19-second video, he jokes about people being shocked that there are Black people in Scotland, while no one has checked on the Black folks in predominantly White states, i.e. Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, etc.

I"ll be totally honest, I cracked up when he emphasized Wyoming. I will admit that Mr. Davis did state he knew there were black folks in all these places, he had just never meant them.

The TikTok video has already garnered over 11,000 views and has over 400 comments, one of which is my own, sounding off and checking in.

The thing about most stereotypes is even if there was some factual basis behind it, it's usually outdated and/or resistant to new information. So allow me to end this stereotype once and for all: yes, there are Black people here, born and raised, and proud of our Wyoming roots.

