WATCH: DJ Nyke Reps Wyoming and Wins Dance Contest on Latest Cruise

No matter where I go on Planet Earth, whenever someone asks me where I was born and/or where do I currently reside, I very proudly proclaim Casper, Wyoming. Depending on where and what I'm doing, it often times gets met with some levels of skepticism, but regardless, I represent my birthplace to the fullest.

The same can be said on my most recent family cruise to Central America. The trip was a week a long, and near the end of the journey, my brother and I (who was also born and raised in Wyoming, although he now resides in Atlanta), were quite well known about the ship. My younger brother, Grady, has the voice of an angel, and lit up karaoke almost every night on the ship. I was happy being his background singer.

Between the karaoke and line dancing at the ship's club, again, we had made quite the name for ourselves. Pretty much everywhere we went it was: "there goes the brothers".

On the next to the last night of the cruise however, was the ship-wide all white party. After participating in a few different line dances, I somehow managed to get suckered into a dance contest. I really didn't think it was going to be an organized event. Boy, was I wrong.

After about three or four "Back in the Day Brunch" like signs, I ended up being crown the victor. At the age of 48 (less than a month before my 49th birthday), I was as shocked as anyone else. It was pretty awesome hearing the crowd's shock and awe as I repped my birthplace (which you can hear clearly on the video below).

All and all, it was an awesome experience that I will carry with my until the end of my days.

Check out this photo gallery from the rest of my Central American cruise.

