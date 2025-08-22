Wild TikTok Claim: Wyoming’s ‘Most Ghetto’ Towns—Real or Ridiculous?

Social media can be fun, but it can also be brutally mean and even worse, it can be used to spread false information.

Case in point, a recent TikTok video listing the most ghetto towns in Wyoming has recently started to go viral. The video was posted by graphyus and has already garnered over 4100 views, but it also over 3500 likes and 500 comments.

Get our free mobile app

The issue is with this video (and honestly, every video on the channel), is there is no factual basis for ANY of their claims and I mean literally none.

From what I can tell, the videos are made using some sort of artificial intelligence (AI), software.

As a Casper native and resident, the fact that we were ranked as the #1 most ghetto, immediately made me do my research.

For one, the term "ghetto" is subjective and not a formal crime metric. In layman's terms, there is no formal way to measure "ghetto-ness".

Second, by crime rate standards, Casper wasn't even number one for the most dangerous cities in the state (see the gallery below for the top 15).

I must admit, I did get a kick out of Casper's most famous transplant, Jeffree Star, who had our back, by posting the comment, "spare me", with several eye-rolling emojis. His comment alone has almost 250 likes.

A couple of my friends had already sent me the video, but after my 12-year-old son showed it to me, I felt compelled to put an end to this foolishness. Just because it's on the internet. doesn't mean it's factual. The fact they spelled "Rawlins" as "Rollins" should be prove enough that this entire video (and series), is bogus.

Top 15 Most Dangerous Cities in Wyoming These are the top fifteen most dangerous cities in the state of Wyoming. Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke