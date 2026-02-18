I'm sure I'm not the only person that has noticed a disturbing trend in Casper parking lots as of late.

An Open Letter to Casper Drivers

Dear Local Drivers,

Please stop taking up multiple parking spaces in front of local shopping establishments. In the last week, I have observed several large and fairly new trucks parked at various stores around town, taking up two and sometimes as many as four parking spaces, in what one can only assume is an attempt at keeping their beautiful automobiles safe.

Let me be the first to tell you that this drives me personally insane! Also, I know I am not alone. In my humble opinion, parking like that is one of the most selfish and egotistical things you can do. Nice car or not, it's just rude. What gives you the right to ignore the parking lines AND hog all the good spots?

There "IS" a Better Way

Please do not get me wrong. I totally understand wanting to protect your vehicle, especially when I've seen how close some drivers can get when parking next to us. Also, when it comes to retail and grocery stores, folks aren't always the best at putting back shopping carts, and the Wyoming wind can make that a hassle as well, but if you do have (see also: want), to take up multiple spots for you vehicle's safety, just don't do it near the front of the store. There are several spots a little farther out that I can promise you will keep people from deliberately parking close to you and/or keying your precious cars and trucks.

Sincerely,

A Concerned Fellow Casper Driver

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: The Top 10 Absolute Worst Parking Lots in Casper [PHOTOS]

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke