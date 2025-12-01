Rodney Carrington Bringing His Signature Brand of Comedy to Casper

Funnyman extraordinaire, Rodney Carrington, is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center early 2026, bringing fun times and good laughs, for the mature audiences, in Casper.

The Ford Wyoming Center websites states:

Acclaimed comedian, actor, and country music artist Rodney Carrington will take the stage for one unforgettable night on Friday, April 3, 2026. Doors open at 6:00 PM, with the show starting at 7:00 PM.

Known for his unique blend of stand-up comedy and original songs, Rodney Carrington has built a devoted following over his decades-long career. With multiple gold and platinum albums, a hit television series, and sold-out shows across the country, Carrington continues to be one of the most successful and beloved touring comedians in America.

Carrington's irreverent humor and musical talent have earned him a reputation as a must-see live performer. His concerts feature a dynamic mix of hilarious stand-up, audience interaction, and his signature comedic songs that have fans singing along throughout the show.

Rodney Carrington has released eight major record label comedy albums, with three receiving gold certifications and two platinum. His television sitcom "Rodney" ran for two seasons on ABC, and he has appeared in numerous films and television shows throughout his career.

The Longview, Texas native, has shared his multitalented act with the masses since 1988. He now resides in Oklahoma, which is where his sitcom was set.

In case you've never had the pleasure of seeing his stand-up before, check out the hilarious NSFW clip below.

