After recently rewatching clean-cut comedian, Nate Bargatze, in his latest Netflix special, "Your Friend, Nate Bargatze", I am convinced I may be a hobo.

Allow me to clarify that I am not a hobo by Merriam-Webster's Dictionary definition, but by what Americans generally regard as one. In our great country, hobos, bums, and tramps are usually interchangeable terms, but technically speaking, they aren't the same. However, for the point of Nate's joke to work, we're just going to run with them all being related.

Why do you think you're a hobo?

Nate's special (which was originally released Christmas Eve 2024), included a very hilarious joke about how frugal his wife is, and while amazingly funny, it hit a little close to home for me. Check out the snippet below.

That clip describes me perfectly. My 12-year old son, very recently, made fun of me for not throwing the ketchup bottle away once he thought it was empty. The toothpaste thing hit home even more, because for the last two weeks I've been squeezing out every last drop. I am including photo evidence, just so you know I am not exaggerating.

Are You a Wyoming Hobo? Comedian We Will Have You Wondering DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media loading...

I did, in fact, use several muscles, making sure I got my money's worth out of that tube of Close-Up.

Nate's bit takes it even further by saying his wife would’ve thrived during the Great Depression (if you haven't watched the special yet, do so and if you have, it's probably time to watch it again).

There are other hobo-like qualities I posses

If the ketchup bottle and toothpaste tube aren't the type of quirks you have, Nate's next jab hit me right square in the feelers, because I constantly get on my kids (and sometimes even guests), for not turning off lights when leaving a room.

READ MORE: Nate Bargatze get nervous ordering Starbucks

Get our free mobile app

Proud to be frugal

Nate's special reminded me of how cheap I can be, at least with certain items. It goes back to my childhood. I was partially raised by my grandmother, who was actually alive during the Great Depression, which made her super frugal. A lot of my ways, like not wasting food and shutting off lights when I leave a room, 100% come from her. I don't mind though. I am proud to not be wasteful. If that makes me a "hobo", then so be it.

Top 15 Most Dangerous Cities in Wyoming These are the top fifteen most dangerous cities in the state of Wyoming. Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke