Hilarious TikTok Video of Bison in Yellowstone is Going Viral for the Weirdest Reason

When it comes to TikTok videos, I have a really weird relationship with them. I either love them or hate them. There is no real in between.

This particular one had me rolling on the floor. It is a very short clip of people in Yellowstone National Park, right before it cuts to what appears to be a dead bison. Spoiler alert: the gigantic animal wasn't dead. It was just sleeping, but that's part of what makes it so funny. In this case, the commentary makes the video.

The video was originally posted by TikTok account, lululemonpoppyseed, on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. The short, maybe 10-second video, in and of itself, isn't all that, but between the argument in the comments section turning a joke about news TV reporting and the actual commentary of the video, it gives it that multiple watch appeal. I personally watched it a good ten times, back to back, when it was first forwarded to me by a friend/co-worker. I was also shocked (and somewhat astounded), at how fast the comments turned political.

The video was comically captioned:

Stay tuned for more updates as we investigate this horrific crime.

The first thing I thought of when I saw the TikTok video was a standup special of clean cut comedian, Nate Bargatze, talking about seeing a dead horse in Seattle. Spoiler alert, it wasn't actually dead (duh), but the bit is hilarious regardless. Check it out below.

