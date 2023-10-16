LOOK: ‘Yellowstone’ Television Series Now Has Food Products in Wyoming Stores

The Paramount Network definitely found a winner with their neo-Western drama television series, Yellowstone.

That being said, I'll be one hundred percent honest... I have yet to see a full episode all the way through yet.

That doesn't mean I haven't been planning to, but I wasn't ready to get yet another streaming service for just one show.

Well, since I recently added Peacock to the mix, I was pleasantly surprised to find out Yellowstone is included on that service. That being said, I have yet to start it yet.

After doing some light grocery shopping today (Monday, October 16th, 2023), I was surprised to see a line of Yellowstone food items in our local Walmart. The sausages were the first thing to catch my eye. As I consider myself something of a frankfurter connoisseur, I had to do my research and that's when I found out there is an entire line of Yellowstone (the TV series) line of food products.

I also found out the caterer for the show, has also starred in quite a few episodes as the Dutton's actual cook. Check out the video below to get the lowdown on Chef Gabriel 'Gator' Guilbeau.

That video alone was enough to make REALLY want to watch the show now. Couple that with all the new Yellowstone food products that I just found out existed, I feel like I have to watch.

Check out these photos of some of the Yellowstone food products that are now available.

