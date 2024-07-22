National Weather Service in Riverton Gives Warning on Smoke From Canada

If you have a sore throat, sinus issues, or even just noticed the general change in air quality since yesterday (Sunday, July 21st, 2024), there is a logical reason for it.

Wildfires from our neighbors in Canada is affecting our sky.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming posted a video, along with a caption explaining the hazy skyline, which stated:

You probably have noticed it is very hazy today. This will continue tomorrow as well thanks to smoke from wildfires in Canada and the northwestern US. Here's a look at a model forecast of smoke tomorrow. Anything from orange to red is substantial smoke. #wywx #smoke

At this time, there are estimated over 300 wildfires currently burning in the Canadian Province of British Columbia.

