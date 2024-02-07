Check Out This Majestic Herd of Over 20,000 Wyoming Antelope Migrating

An awesome video showing a massive antelope migration at the Wyoming / Colorado border has recently gone viral.

The video, which has already been viewed over 3.6 million times, was posted by the Facebook page, WTVideo, on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024.

The unedited video is not new though. It was originally posted to YouTube by the viral video sharing channel, ViralHog, in May of 2022.

The ViralHog video description gives a lot more details than the WTVideo version. It stated:

Occurred on January 1, 2022 / Encampment, Wyoming, USA Driving home from Cody, Wyoming with my boyfriend, came across this great migration on News Year's Day, January 1, 2022. The exact location is State HWY 230 south of Encampment, WY near the Colorado border. At least 20,000 antelope crossing the state highway.

It doesn't matter how old the video actually is. It definitely deserves to go viral. It's not everyday that you get to experience nature at this magnitude.

