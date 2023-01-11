WATCH: Casper Couple Free Buck Tangled in Barb Wire Fence

Casper has many "Good Samaritans", especially during this time of year when the weather is at its worst.

While a good many stories of friendly local heroes involve helping drivers with stuck vehicles, that is not always the case.

A video was recently posted to YouTube alternative website, Rumble.com (via the ViralHog channel), which shows a Casper couple freeing a buck deer that had somehow managed to get stuck in a barbed wired fence on December, 22nd, 2022.

Along with the just over 2-minute video footage, was a caption that went into detail about the incident. That caption states:

Late night hauling water to stock and came across this buck trapped in a smooth wire fence. Called my husband to help untangle him. I held his back legs with a lasso so my husband could work safer and videoed while he popped the bottom wire enough to free the mule deer bucks legs. I then drug him away from the fence so he wouldn't get up right underneath it again. My husband pulled his front end around and we let him (deer) rest a moment before I took the rope off his back legs and we scrambled back out of his way so he was free to go. He is alive and well.

It was obvious the couple were experienced with animals by the way they expertly handled the situation. Kudos to them both for taking the time to free that animal safely.

