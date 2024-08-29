Casper Police Officer Safely Lassoed Horse Walking in Local Traffic

Here's something you don't see (or hear about), everyday.

Horse on the Loose

A horse was walking around in Casper traffic early this morning (Thursday, August 29th, 2024), roughly around 12:30 am.

A call came in to dispatch and the Casper Police Department responded to the call.

Officer Singh to the Rescue

Officer Singh responded o the call and luckily had a lasso in his trunk (because "Wyoming reasons"). He was able to safely rope the animal and detain it until an appropriate place of boarding could be found and the brand inspector will come this morning to identify an owner.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared a reel, along with a caption that read:

Officer Singh takes preparedness up a notch. 372 might just be a kid from MO, but WYO is where he belongs!

All is well that ends well. The beautiful horse is now safe, sound and unharmed.

