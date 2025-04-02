Wyomingites Know How to Celebrate This National Holiday Better Than Most

You learn something new everyday and today I learned that there is a real American holiday called "National Ride Your Horse to a Bar Day".

When is "National Ride Your Horse to a Bar Day"?

"National Ride Your Horse to a Bar Day" is celebrated every year in the good ole United States of America on April 2nd.

How long has this national holiday been around?

Although Americans have a storied history with riding horses to bars for literally a couple of hundred years, the holiday is fairly new. It was created by a gentleman (and horse enthusiast), named Dale Garwood back in it April 2021.

Daily holiday website, National Today, states of the holiday:

Horses have a long history with bars and pubs, many of which were ‘coaching inns’ with stables attached for horses to rest or be changed for the long journey the following day; many of the oldest surviving pubs still offer such services.

Maybe that's why it's a lot more common to see a cowboy ride up to the drive through of a local Wyoming watering hole to grab himself a six pack, much they way Bryce Erdman and his trusty steed, Sunshine, did at Chatters Bar and Grill back in November 2020.

Cowboy on Beer Run at Chatters Carrissa Grenz-Nickerson loading...

While this time back in 2020 was caught on camera, there have been quite a few times I've either seen personally (in places like Casper, Cheyenne, Douglas and Glenrock), or been told about it happening in the last twenty-two years I've been back in Wyoming.

It's also worth noting, it's not always outside bars or in the drive throughs. I've heard stories told of the horses being ridden inside too. Also, not just in bars. Again, while not an everyday occurrence, I've seen the occasional stallion (or filly), being being ridden to your favorite fast food restaurant.

Regardless, April 2nd is your chance to show off your horse riding skills while grabbing yourself a drink or two.

Oh, and just in case you're wondering, technically speaking, it is legal to ride your horse while under the influence of alcohol in Wyoming.

