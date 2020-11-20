This Is How A ‘Real’ Cowboy Goes On A Beer Run In Casper

If anyone ever doubts why Wyoming is the "real" Cowboy State, all you have to do is show them this. Nothing says Friday in Casper quite like going on a beer run on your trusty steed. That's exactly what Bryce Erdman did earlier today (November 20th, 2020).

Bryce and his horse, Sunshine, galloped up to the drive-thru window at Chatters Bar and Grill in Bar Nunn to place an order. Carissa Grenz-Nickerson originally shared the photo of the transaction to the private Facebook group, Casper Business Rants and Raves along with a caption that read:

Rave to Chatters in Bar Nunn for accepting our Wyoming Cowboy buddy in need of a beer the Wyoming Way!!!

The photo has already been liked of 320 times and there are a plethora of awesome comments.

Outsiders often joke about us Wyo-folk riding horses everywhere. While it may not be an everyday occurrence, it's definitely not out of the ordinary to see things like this on a regular basis here. We just happen to greatly enjoy it when it gets captured on camera.