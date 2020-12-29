This Horse Decided to Help Their Owner Redecorate a Home

If you need a hand redecorating your home, maybe you should consider enlisting the help of your horse based on a new video I've discovered.

There's no mention of where this happened, but we love horses. It appears that horses are very picky about where throw rugs are located.

Based on what the owner said, the horse's name is Charlie. He does look like a Charlie so whoever did the naming did a good job.

There's nothing deeply profound that I can add to this. It's a horse peeking his head in a window messing with a rug. But, it is another reminder for the amazing personalities that horses possess. Never a dull moment when one is a part of your family.