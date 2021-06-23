Durango Police Looking For Animal Cruelty Suspect

There are a lot of sick people on the planet and this guy has to rank right up there with the sickest of them. This is certainly something you don't hear about very often...and that's a REALLY good thing. Durango Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera having intercourse with a horse.

According to the Durango Police Department, the incident happened at the La Plata County fairgrounds. The sicko was caught on surveillance by the horse's owner who immediately reported it to officials and brought the video to them.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a hoodie with a horizontal stripe, a hat, glasses and a mask. He had long, almost shoulder-length hair that was lighter in color.

Durango Police believe that due to the graphic nature of this act that the public could be in danger with this predator on the loose and are asking for help in any way shape or form in finding this suspect.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Tony Meraz at 970-375-4738. Community members who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 970-247-1112.

The sooner this dude gets in custody...the better.