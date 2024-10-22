Casper Police Department Hosting ‘Howl-o-ween Pawty’ With Metro Animal Shelter
It appears that everyone is getting into the Halloween spirit.
The Casper Police Department have partnered with Metro Animal Shelter for their "Howl-o-ween Pawty" (you just have to love a good pun or two).
The Howl-o-ween Pawty is a pet costume contest. A post shared to the official Metro Animal Services Facebook page states:
Submit a picture of your animal in its Halloween costume at metroanimalshelter@casperwy.gov by the 24th of October. Please be sure to provide your name, your pet's name and a good way to contact you!
Voting will be held at our Howl-o-ween Pawty on the 25th at Metro Animal Shelter!
The winner will be announced Monday the 28th and the winner will be contacted!
The event details are as follows:
- WHEN: Friday, October 25th, 2024 | 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- WHERE: Metro Animal Shelter - 2392 Metro Road, Casper, WY 82601
- COST: Free to enter
This is sure to be a super fun event for humans, as well as our furry, four-legged family members.
